PANGU Policies For POM North West

He made these policies known during a recent joint rally by four intending candidates running for the Moresby North-West seat, this by-election.

Lohia Boe Samuel, is the PANGU Pati candidate contesting the seat.

Marape said if PANGU is successful in this by-election, youth and women empowerment particularly in the SME sector is its focus for the next nine months.

“And, this PANGU-led Government looks forward to start urbanizing Morata Settlement into a suburb, as soon our candidate takes Office as the Member for Moresby North-West,” PM Marape said.

PM Marape encouraged the youth to identify projects like fixing roads and drainage systems, and bring it to their attention.

“Same goes to our mamas, we will empower and assist them to venture into other avenues of SMEs, to grow their businesses and earn more money,” PM Marape said.

