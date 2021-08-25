PANGU Pati Convention

Prime Minister and Pangu Pati leader, James Marape, announced this today when welcoming South Bougainville MP and Communications and Information Minister, Timothy Masiu and Bogia MP Robert Naguri into the fold.

“Our first convention proper is taking place this Friday,” he said.

“We are bringing in party officials from the provinces into Port Moresby for our National Convention. At the Convention, we will affirm our party structure, constitution and policies retrospective to what Pangu has done for our country.

“We will also look at what we, this generation of Pangu members, have done over the last two years under my watch.

“This is especially with a view to ‘Take Back PNG’ from wrong hands of corruption and complacency, and placing it back on the right road,” PM Marape said.

He said in this way Pangu Pati will give economic independence to PNG and the citizens.

PM Marape said: “These will be amplified at our convention on Friday. The convention should have taken place earlier, however, had been deferred because of COVID-19 and politics. We will finally tick it off, and stage it in a COVID-sensitive manner.”

He said following on from this, in the lead-up to the 2022 election, a major convention would be held in Lae in March 2022.

The Prime Minister thanked all Pangu MPs for faithfully standing with him since May 2019.