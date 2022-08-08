PANGU Invited To Form Government

PANGU is the party with the highest number of Members of Parliament elected during the 2022 National elections.

PANGU Pati General Secretary Morris Tovebae accepted the invitation.

As in other Commonwealth realms, the party or coalition with the most seats in the parliament is invited to form a government, and its leader subsequently becomes Prime Minister.

In this case, the member-elect for Tari Pori will be the candidate. The Prime Minister then appoints his cabinet from fellow parliament members.

PANGU Pati has 38 MPs elected during this election.