 

PANGU Invited To Form Government

BY: Freddy Mou
11:30, August 8, 2022
1686 reads

PANGU Pati has been invited by Governor General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae to form the next Government.

PANGU is the party with the highest number of Members of Parliament elected during the 2022 National elections.
PANGU Pati General Secretary Morris Tovebae accepted the invitation.

As in other Commonwealth realms, the party or coalition with the most seats in the parliament is invited to form a government, and its leader subsequently becomes Prime Minister. 

In this case, the member-elect for Tari Pori will be the candidate. The Prime Minister then appoints his cabinet from fellow parliament members. 

PANGU Pati has 38 MPs elected during this election.

Tags: 
Governor General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae
Papua New Guinea Government
Pangu Pati
Author: 
Freddy Mou
  • 1686 reads