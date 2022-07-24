PANGU Extends Invite To Join Camp

He made the call after arriving in the East Sepik capital on Friday, July 22, 2022, with six other PANGU MPs, one from United Resources Party (URP) and one from National Alliance (NA) to start camp.



PANGU MPs are Marape (Tari-Pori), John Rosso (Lae), Ian Ling-Stuckey (Kavieng), Graham Piniau Rumet (Rabaul), Philip Undialu (Hela), Manasseh Makiba (Margarima) and Daniel Tindipu (Komo-Hulia).



With them are Koroba-Kopiago MP, William Bando (URP) and East Sepik Governor, Allan Bird (NA).



“At the moment, PANGU is going very well, and we look to win several more seats over the next couple of days to add on to our current seven declared MPs,” Marape said.



“PANGU has already set up camp in Wewak and we extend an open invitation, to all Independent MPs as well as other political parties, to join us in our efforts to ‘Take Back PNG’ and reconstruct a better future for our country."



Marape has already met with URP Leader William Duma and NA Leader, Patrick Pruaitch who are both awaiting their respective counts.



Both URP and NA, as well as other coalition parties, have agreed to join PANGU in the Wewak Camp in the lead-up to the first session of the new Parliament on August 4, 2022.



“We invite winning Independent MPs, as well as other political parties, to join us so that we can continue the good work we have done over three hard years,” Marape said.



“We have reconstructed the economy, we have a fiscal consolidation pathway that should lead us to a surplus Budget in 2027. We have a 13-year Money Plan that should see national debt eliminated by 2034.



“The work of reconstructing our country - whether through stabilising the economy or transferring national wealth to all parts of our country and leaving no place behind, educating our children and leaving no child behind, or empowering our people and leaving no one behind - are just some of what we have done over the last three hard years.



“Hence, this is an open invitation to those elected MPs who share similar ideals to join us in our endeavors to form a Government that puts country and people’s interests first, instead of serving personal and foreign interests as was the case when PNC was in office.”