 

PANGU endorses Semoso for North Bougainville

13:44, June 27, 2023
Prime Minister and Leader of PANGU Pati, James Marape is pleased to announce the endorsement of Francesca Semoso by PANGU as its candidate for North Bougainville.

Marape said in recognizing the need to elevate more women to the National Parliament, Ms Semoso has stood out in North Bougainville as a strong candidate hence her selection by the party.

“In recognition of the need to elevate more women to the National Parliament, Ms Semoso has stood out in North Bougainville hence her selection,” said Marape.

“Ms Semoso has shown strong leadership in Bougainville where she is active among the community. For Bougainville, we are well aware of the role women play in traditional and contemporary cultures and Ms Semoso’s involvement.

“I am pleased to announce that she is the choice our party has made.

“For others, we will also work with all candidates for their preferential vote exchanges.”

Ms Francesca Semoso has been a former politician in the Autonomous Bougainville Government for two terms, first elected through the reserve seat for women where she rose to become the deputy speaker for Bougainville.

She is now a businesswoman and active in the political and community engagement scene in Bougainville.

She is from Malasang Village, Buka Island.

