PANGU Elects First-ever Women National President

Prime Minister and Party leader, James Marape announced the election of Mrs Singin and other party executives after the convention.

Mrs Singin from Boana in Morobe Province replaces Patrick Pundao. The Prime Minister thanked Mr Pundao for his service to PANGU over the last seven years.

He also announced the election of Louisah Hosea as female vice-President, Sama Auro as male vice-president and Joe Tep as church representative.

“One of the key outcomes of today was the historical election of Ms Erigeri Singin as our National President of PANGU Pati.

“It is my pleasure to make this official announcement to the country. It is a historical milestone for PANGU Pati,” Prime Minister Marape said.

He said in 1977, the first lady into Parliament was PANGU’s, Nahau Rooney and the Pati is breaking the frontier again.

Mrs Singin thanked Prime Minister Marape and added that the appointment was a breakthrough for women in the country.

“What happened was historic and there’s a huge paradigm shift from having men around the party and to giving some responsibility to women.

“It is important that both men and women leaders to work and stand together to carry this party and country through,” she said.

Mrs Singin said: “I am happy to be given this responsibility to work with the people of Papua New Guinea.”

Meanwhile, PANGU General-Secretary Morris Tovebae said the party was shining a light for the rest of the country to see.

“This is history in the making and we are showing the nation that PANGU is an inclusive party and is not a male-dominated political party,” he added.