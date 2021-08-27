Pangu convention underway

This is the first convention proper after taking office in 2019.

Party officials from all the provinces flew into Port Moresby to attend the National Convention.

The Convention aims to affirm the party structure, constitution and policies retrospective to what PANGU has done for the country.

Party leader and Prime Minister James Marape in an earlier statement said, “We will also look at what we, this generation of Pangu members, have done over the last two years under my watch.

“This is especially with a view to ‘Take Back PNG’ from wrong hands of corruption and complacency, and placing it back on the right road,” Marape said.

He said in this way PANGU Pati will give economic independence to PNG and the citizens.

A major convention will be held in Lae in March 2022 following on from this, in the lead-up to the 2022 election,