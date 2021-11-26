Pang Released On K10,000 Bail

In handing down the ruling this morning, Friday 26 November 2021, Magistrate Garry Ungo, said the decision was made after consideration of submissions from the prosecutor and the defence lawyer.

Simon Nutley from Fiocco and Nutley Lawyers submitted on Wednesday 24th November that his client needed medical treatment from a psychiatric for bipolar.

Bipolar disorder, formerly called manic depression, is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania) and lows (depression).

The prosecutor had submitted that if bail was granted he would interfere with ongoing investigations.

Magistrate Ungo in his ruling today said since the defendant had already pleaded guilty to the 11 charges, the Court will allow Pang to seek medical treatment.

In an interview with head of Saki Bomb Operation after the court hearing, Acting Deputy Operations Commissioner Donald Yamasombi said he respects the Court’s decision.

“The court has made a decision assessing the circumstances and submissions so we will go by what the Court has decided.

“We are anticipating and looking forward to a decision on the matter the sooner the better”, added Yamasombi.

The Australian pleaded guilty to 11 charges, three charges for possession of firearm without license, two charges for possession of firearm and six charges for possession of live ammunition.

The matter returns on December 10, 2021 for submissions on sentencing.