Pang Pleads Guilty To Weapons Charge

Pang was slapped with a total of 11 charges, three charges for being in possession of firearm without license, two charges for possession of firearm and six charges for possession of live ammunition.

Magistrate Garry Unjo read his charges at the Boroko District Court this morning, where the accused admitted guilty to all charges.

On Tuesday, 16th of November, the Special Operation Saki Bomb consisting of RPNG and PNG Customs raided the hotel where they discovered a mini Methamphetamine lab and several firearms and ammunitions.

Magistrate Unjo said since the accused had pleaded guilty to all charges, the matter will return on Friday 26th of November for submissions on sentencing.

Lawyer representing Pang told this newsroom that they would submit an application for bail on Wednesday, 24th of November.

Pang is currently in custody at the Boroko Police cell.