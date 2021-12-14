Paita Steps Down

Paita in a statement made the announcement to step aside from his ministerial portfolio forthwith.

This comes after a video was circulated on social media as well as the mainstream media of him discharging a rifle.

"After learning from Post-Courier’s front-page report on December 13th, 2021 of the incident, I wrote to the Prime Minister advising him of my intention to step aside and allow a thorough investigation without fear or favour by the concerned authorities in the spirit of good leadership.

"I also wish to inform the public that my official vehicle was shot by criminal elements at Waigani in September 2021, which was reported to the Police hierarchy. This incident has prompted me to take necessary precautionary measures to protect myself.

"As such, I was advised by my Close Protection Officer (CPO), who is also a certified trainer, of the need for me to acquire basic rifle handling skills. This is so that in the event that we were attacked and my CPO is critically wounded, I would be able to use my CPO’s rifle in self-defense.

"I want to put on record that I have a firearm license. I also want to put on record that the video footage was of a private training session between my CPO and I on a private property outside of Port Moresby. I did not discharge the firearm into a crowded place to cause public disorder nor jeopardise public safety.”

However, Paita said due to the many concerns raised since the video has surfaced in the public domain, as a Senior State Minister in the PANGU led Government, he welcomed the police investigation into any unlawful conduct.

"I take responsibility of my actions and do not wish to bring disrepute to the Government and the Ministry of National Planning and Monitoring.

"Therefore, to preserve the integrity of the office that I occupy, I am stepping aside from my Ministerial Portfolio as the Minister for National Planning and Monitoring forthwith, until the investigation is completed.

"I sincerely apologise to the people of Papua New Guinea, our development partners, investors and my people of Finschhafen for any embarrassment that I may have unintentionally caused.”

He thanked the Prime Minister for his wisdom in respecting his decision.