Paita Cleared, CPO Charged

However, the investigation team has found sufficient evidence to lay both administrative and criminal charges against his close protection officer, Sergeant John Bain.

“While the Member for Finschhafen has been cleared as the evidence will not support any criminal charges against Mr Paita. There is sufficient evidence to lay administrative and criminal charges against his close protection officer.

“This is again an unfortunate yet avoidable incident where poor judgement has caused irreparable damage to the reputation of the Police Force and the many professional and dedicated members of the Force,” Commissioner Manning said.

He directed the investigation into the conduct of the Member for Finschhafen, following public outcry over the release of a video in social media. The video, which had gone viral, shows the leader, who was then National Planning Minister, discharging a number of shots from a high-powered rifle.

The police investigation team was convened on December 14, 2021, to:

Ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident; Establish whether any PNG Laws including the PNG Firearm Act 1978 were breached by Mr Paita; and Whether Mr Paita, by his action had endangered the lives of others.

From the investigation, police established that the target practise was in an isolated and private property at Bautama in Central Province. Mr Paita had used a police M4 combined semi-automatic rifle issued to his CPO, Sergeant Bain.

Sergeant Bain had attempted to help Mr Paita familiarize himself with the use of the high-powered weapon following an incident in August 2021, where his vehicle was shot at along the Waigani Drive.

Commissioner Manning said: “The investigators have established that no PNG laws including the PNG Firearms Act 1978, were breached in a way by Mr Paita.

“Further, there was no criminal intent or motive, and at the time of the incident no one was injured, annoyed, threatened and no property was damaged.”

In conclusion, Commissioner Manning commended Mr Paita for setting the precedent as a leader to step down from office when the video became public.

He said the move allowed the police investigators to investigate the matter with confidence and without any reservations.