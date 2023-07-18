Paita addresses high level meeting on SDGs

However, despite this, PNG remains committed to working towards achieving the Goals.

Minister for Finance and Planning, Rainbo Paita delivered these remarks recently at the General debate on the High-Level Ministerial Segment of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF), under the auspicious of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), “Building momentum towards the 2023 SDGs Summit: Transformation for accelerating implementation of the SDGs” in New York.

Paita delivered the country’s statement acknowledging the recent launch of the country’s Fourth Medium Term Development Plan 2023 to 2027, with the theme “National Prosperity through Growing the Economy.”

“Our Development Plan reaffirms the commitment of my government to accelerate and deliver on the 2030 Agenda and it also clearly identifies the measures needed to do so in a more comprehensive, focused, resourceful and accountable way.

“To highlight this, as an example, on SDGs 6, 7, 9 and 11, our “Connect Papua New Guinea” flagship infrastructure program was developed to transform the country’s socio-economic landscape by improving connectivity,” Paita stated.

“We have also launched special economic zones to attract investment in downstream processing, housing projects, and path to a fully pledged digital Government.”

Minister Paita told the leaders meeting that PNG recognizes the national need for greater ownership and leadership, as well as domestic resource mobilization for national development and to drive forward the SDGs.

However, Paita said to assist developing countries to achieve their plans, including the SDGs, the following are needed:

“Firstly, we must all have a renewed commitment in delivering the 2030 Agenda and ensure that the resources, including technology, climate financing, needed to deliver on it are accessible, affordable and on timely manner.

“Secondly, there needs to be a fundamental shift towards a new reformed global economic and financial framework that captures all countries development aspirations. The current status quo does not accommodate greater participation and as such a need for this move is required if we are going to achieve these SDGs together. We support this crucial point, “Minister Paita said.

“Thirdly, we need fair, just and equitable returns from our natural resource endowments to be able to support our own revenue raising measures to progress our national development priorities, including on the SDGs. This value adding on the resources, will create more jobs and reduce poverty.”

Paita therefore, encourage development partners and developed countries to assist developing countries with investments in downstream processing. “Help us help ourselves.”

He reaffirm PNG’s commitment to deliver the national development priorities, including on the promise of the 2030 Agenda.