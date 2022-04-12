A painful graduation

The latter rang through for a number of families who had attended the 53rd graduation ceremony of the PNG University of Technology on Friday.

Grieving mothers, a young husband and a teenaged boy respectively clutched portraits of their loved ones as they took slow, agonising steps up to the stage to receive degrees on their behalf.

Clive James, his three-year-old son and his mother-in-law, Arua Haita, stood in line with the Property Studies in Property Valuation graduating class of 2021 to get the late Rebecca Haita’s degree.

The staff and graduands stood up in respect as Mrs Haita shook hands with the head of department, Professor Jacob Babarinde, and received her daughter’s certificate – all the while sobbing and tightly holding Rebecca’s portrait to her chest.

Words failed her as silent tears flowed down her cheeks. Her 26-year-old daughter was the only one in her family to have attended university.

Rebecca’s partner, James, was doing his third year at Unitech when he met Rebecca, who had registered as a first year student, in 2016.

They had their son in 2018.

“Last year lo June, em bin bungim sotwin sik,” James said. (She started experiencing shortness of breath in June last year.)

“Mi karim em go kam lo Gerehu General Hospital. (We went back and forth to the Gerehu General Hospital.)

“In three weeks, ol bin lukim x-ray na tok pneumonia so mipla go kam lo hap, ol givim antibiotics tasol.

“She was 8 months pregnant at that time.

“The three-week antibiotic treatment had forced early childbirth so em wok lo stat sotwin tu lo em so mipla go daun lo POMGEN, ol mekim GeneXpert test na ol bin tok em gat COVID-pneumonia.”

After spending 24 hours at the Port Moresby General Hospital, Rebecca passed away on June 21st, 2021. She was supposed to graduate with her cohorts on April 14th, 2021, but the graduation was deferred because of COVID-19.

James further said she passed away on the day of her job interview with a real estate company.

“She was the most loving person,” said James as a tear escaped his eye.

“When she passed, the community showed so much respect for her. They came together because of the love and peace that she had shown, and the mother that she had become; the love that she had for her son.

“I hope that one day, he’ll grow up and know that his mother loved him so much.”

He further hopes that Rebecca’s story will serve to encourage partners to support and care for each other.