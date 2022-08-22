Pagen encourages MPs to reach out

According to the Parliamentary Service Newsletter’s Tambaran Update of September-October 2021, Edition #7, “The main objective of the program is to assist new Members of Parliament (MPs) to familiarize themselves with important services available as well as understand Parliamentary processes and procedures, so they can become effective in their respective roles and responsibilities during their term in Parliament.”

The morning part of Day 1 induction consisted of speeches from the Clerk of National Parliament Kala Aufa and MP and Speaker of National Parliament Job Pomat. Followed by ten parliamentary service presentations.

Other key presentations after a short break for lunch included the Chief Ombudsman Commission Richard Pagen, Justice and Attorney General Secretary Eric Kwa and, Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates Commission Acting Registrar Emmanuel Pok.

Chief Ombudsman Commission Richard Pagen started his presentation with emphasis on the ‘Integrity of Leadership,’ highlighting the theme, ‘Setting the Leadership Phase.’

Pagen encouraged the MPs to refer to the Leadership Code, which is comprised of Division III.2 of the Constitution together with the Organic Law on the Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership (OLDRL).

The Ombudsman Commission’s presentation included the general responsibilities if Office as defined by the Constitution (S27).

“Leaders must never place themselves in a position where they could have a conflict of interest or where they could be compromised in any way.”

The OC also highlighted situations they often encounter that included; elected leaders putting hands into DSIP, DSG, PSIP and PSG; leaders using DSIP to rest district offices; leaders using department/DSIP to hire vehicles; overpricing project costs; no tangible outcome projects; no maximum benefit projects and awarding contracts to associates and beneficial interests, among others.

Chief Ombudsman Pagen appealed to the leaders present at the induction to work closely with the Ombudsman Commission to ensure all activities carried out and decisions made through their offices is guided by the law.

Pagen encouraged the leaders to reach out to his office and the Commission for dialogue and guidance.