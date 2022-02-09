PacTow celebrates ISO certifications

The certifications, ISO:9001 (Quality), ISO:45001 (Occupational Health & Safety), and ISO:14001 (Environment), apply to the diverse breadth of services the company provides to clients across multiple industries in both Papua New Guinea and internationally.

The scope of PacTow’s ISO certifications is extensive, encompassing towage, mooring, salvage, commercial diving, and life raft services. Although harbour towage is PacTow’s core business, it increasingly provides its other services to PNG’s oil and gas sector, as well as in international waters.

PacTow’s ISO certification process took approximately one year, with certification achieved in early January.

General Manager, Neil Papenfus, reports that the process took longer than anticipated due to complexities and delays associated with COVID-19, with most of the auditing being conducted online. He credits his Health, Safety, Sustainability, Environment & Quality (HSSEQ) team for PacTow’s successful certification.

“Our ISO certifications give us additional credibility especially from the perspective of new or prospective clients. More important than the marketability of these certifications though is the improvements we’ll enjoy in operational efficiencies which will result in an even better client service experience. Likewise, the refinements we’ve made during the certification process will help us achieve our major HSSE and organisational goal for 2022, which is further reducing our carbon footprint,” concluded Pepenfus.