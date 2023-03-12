PacOil launches Engineering Scholarship

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Unitech and awarding of scholarships takes place this week.

It will be an ongoing scholarship program that Pacific Oil Management will be running with the university’s Mechanical Engineering Department.

This scholarship program is dedicated to Professor John Pumwa, the country’s first Ph.D holder in Mechanical Engineering.

The four scholarship awardees will be given work placement with Pacific Oil Management Limited, with opportunity to obtain experience and support in their field of expertise