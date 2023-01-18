Pacific Women join Development Leadership Program

These applicants hail from seven Pacific Island countries which are Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. They are Australia Awards scholars who demonstrate outstanding leadership potential.

Through the program, each participant will be supported to develop their own leadership style, build key leadership skills and behaviours, and develop regional and country-based networks to help drive positive development change in the Pacific.

The number of Women’s Developmental Leadership Program participants for 2023 in each Pacific Island Country are:

Fiji – 9 in Bachelor of Psychological Science (The University of South Australia), Master of Midwifery (Charles Darwin University), Master of Governance and Public Policy (The University of Queensland), Master of Public Policy (The Australian National University), Master of Nursing Science (The University of Adelaide), Master of Environmental Engineering (Griffith University), Master of Laws (The University of Melbourne), Master of Food Science (The University of Melbourne), and Master of Midwifery Studies (The University of Newcastle).

Kiribati – 1 in Master of Environmental Management, The University of Queensland

Nauru – 1 in Bachelor of Public Health, Queensland University of Technology

Solomon Islands – 2 in Bachelors of Arts and Social Science (The University of Queensland) and Master of Public Health (The Australian National University)

Vanuatu – 3 in Bachelor of Business (Victoria University), Master of Public Health; Master of Business Administration (James Cook University) and Bachelor of International Relations and Political Science; Bachelor of Business Management (International Business) at Flinders University

Tuvalu – 1 in Master of Law and Development, The University of Melbourne

PNG has 12 applicants and among these inspiring women is Teisi Kalamo who works as a GESI Coordinator at the Department of Justice and Attorney General. She will be taking up Master of Applied Anthropology and Development at The Australian National University.

PNG’s 12 will each take up: