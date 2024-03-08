Pacific Rejects Unfair Fishing Deal

Adam Wolfenden, Deputy Coordinator of Pacific Network on Globalisation (PANG), criticized the proposed text for letting large-scale distant water fishing fleets off the hook from cutting their subsidies. He emphasized that such a proposal undermines accountability for global overfishing.

Despite extended negotiations, the talks failed to reach an agreement on fisheries subsidies. Wolfenden highlighted the unbalanced nature of the proposed agreement, which would have favoured big fishing nations at the expense of developing countries.

Pacific Island Countries pushed for the reduction of subsidies for distant water fishing fleets. However, their proposal was seemingly sidelined during the negotiations, revealing the reluctance of big fishing fleets and their governments to engage in fair negotiations.

The negotiations were mandated by Sustainable Development Goal 14.6, which seeks to prohibit subsidies contributing to overfishing and ensure fair treatment for developing countries. Wolfenden criticized the proposal for allowing big fishing nations to maintain subsidies, contrary to the mandate's intent.

PANG asserts that no deal is better than a bad deal, especially when it comes to sacrificing the development ambitions of developing countries for the benefit of distant water fishing nations.