Pacific Partnership continues humanitarian mission

This annual mission is one of the largest in the Indo-Pacific region.

CDA Monahan emphasised the importance of the mission, highlighting the collaboration between the U.S. and Papua New Guinea, stating, "Pacific Partnership's work, including medical care, community education, and disaster relief preparedness, exemplifies the partnership between our nations, in line with the U.S.-Papua New Guinea Defense Cooperation Agreement."

During her visit, CDA Monahan, alongside U.S. Navy Captain Claudine Caluori, Mission Commander, played a key role in overseeing the closing ceremonies of Pacific Partnership 2023. She also met with Governor Allan Bird of East Sepik Province to explore avenues for cooperation.

She participated in various community events, such as health outreach initiatives and a memorable musical performance at Mongniol Primary School. Additionally, she paid her respects with a visit to the tomb of the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare.

The mission was conducted at the invitation of Papua New Guinea. It involved tailored humanitarian and civic preparedness activities, encompassing areas like engineering, disaster response, public health, and outreach events in Papua New Guinea.

This year's mission brought together approximately 90 personnel, representing a combined effort from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the United States.

Throughout their time in Papua New Guinea, Pacific Partnership 2023 provided specialized medical care, knowledge exchanges, and community education.

They also took part in repairing a local schoolhouse and conducted exercises on disaster response and humanitarian assistance, demonstrating the commitment to enhancing preparedness and cooperation in the region.