Pacific Partnership boosts disaster preparedness

Participating nations, including Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, are converging in Port Moresby and Wewak for a series of engagements focused on enhancing disaster response capabilities and building enduring partnerships.

At the invitation of Papua New Guinea, the Pacific Partnership's mission encompasses tailored activities in engineering, disaster response, public health, and outreach events.

U.S. Navy Capt. Claudine Caluori, the mission commander, emphasized the mission's goal to empower nations to fortify their infrastructure and response mechanisms for disaster emergencies.

"This year's mission builds upon the success of our previous visit to Kimbe, reinforcing the exchange of valuable knowledge, skills, and relationships," said Capt. Caluori.

The joint effort involves not only military collaboration but also community-focused initiatives, including medical care, repairs at a local schoolhouse, and cultural performances by the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and a Japan Maritime Self Defense Force singer.

Col. Craig Solomon, Papua New Guinea Defense Force Chief of Force Preparation, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration.

“Our countries are bonded by a common interest in promoting a stable and secure Indo-Pacific by working to enhance readiness for potential hazards and responses."

As part of Pacific Partnership 2023, the mission team will extend its activities throughout Southeast Asia and the South Pacific Islands, emphasizing a collective commitment to fostering regional stability and preparedness.