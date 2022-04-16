Pacific Leaders Call To Preserve Ocean

They are concerned that failing to get this in order, activities could begin within the next 15 months, the group expressed this during the 7thOur Ocean Conference, held in Palau this week.

The PPADSM’s membership includes parliamentarians representing Aotearoa New Zealand, the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Fiji, Maohi Nui (French Polynesia), Guam, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Samoa, Vanuatu, Tuvalu and Palau.

The PPADSM is a collective of Pacific leaders who share the strong concern to protect the ocean in light of the rush by large corporations, backed by powerful governments to mine the ocean floor for minerals before regulatory governance structures and measures are put in place.

With that backdrop, the PPADSM has also released the ‘Our Ocean Call’ as part of their launch with five key asks to protect the Pacific Ocean:

They stated, “As Pacific Leaders and custodians of this vast ocean, we are obliged to preserve the ocean for the sake of future generations and for all living and nonliving things. The protection of a sacred ocean is our moral responsibility.”

We therefore:

a) Call for recognition that the ocean is our common heritage and, as Leaders, we have a common responsibility and moral obligation for its protection;

b) Call on all Pacific and world leaders to join the growing ranks of governments, scientific authorities, CSOs, global leaders and indigenous peoples the world over opposing the rush to mine the ocean floor;

c) Support the call by some Pacific governments for an urgent need to suspend DSM activities in jurisdictions within the Pacific region, to allow for greater scientific understanding about potential impacts of DSM;

d) Support the growing international call for a moratorium on DSM in line with the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development to scientifically assess whether DSM can be done in a way that avoids harm to ocean ecosystems, recognizing the interconnectedness of these ecosystems beyond national jurisdictions;

e) Urge all states, in accordance with the precautionary principle and in support of evidence-based policy making. To adopt an approach that reviews the scientific evidence, to determine whether or not DSM activities should proceed based on agreed governance structure and regulations that support the inclusion of such measures.