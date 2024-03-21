Pacific Industries supports Hiri Moale festival

As a bronze sponsor and the official beverage sponsor, Pacific Industries is extending its support with a generous sponsorship valued at K45,000.

The Hiri Moale Festival, a cherished cultural extravaganza in Papua New Guinea commemorates the legendary Hiri trade voyages. This year’s festival, set to unfold from March 22nd to 24th, promises to be an extraordinary celebration marking half a century of cultural richness and tradition.

Director of Pacific Industries Everett Chue expressed, “Pacific Industries' own heritage traces back to pre-WWII. We deeply understand the significance of promoting culture and traditions to ensure the legacy continues for generations to come. As we honor 50 remarkable years of the Hiri Moale Festival, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all involved. The directors and the entire Pacific Industries family are privileged to be part of this extraordinary celebration, marking 50 years of excellence and anticipating many more ahead.”

In a symbolic display of commitment, a modest yet well-received dummy cheque presentation took place on March 20th. Pacific Industries’ National Marketing Manager, Nathaniel Lapani joined reigning Miss Hanenamo Kimjosh Damuri alongside the 2024 Hiri Hanenamo contestants for the occasion.

Pacific Industries Ltd is honoured to contribute to the success of the 50th Hiri Moale Festival and eagerly anticipates celebrating this significant milestone with the community.