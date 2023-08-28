Pacific ICT Ministers open dialogue

The opening of the dialogue was commended with a welcome dinner on Sunday 27th August for all ICT Heads in PNG as well as Ministerial heads and delegates from the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Member countries and Territories from Australia, Fiji, the Republic of Kiribati, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Republic of Palau, PNG, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Kingdom of Tonga and the Republic of Vanuatu.

Minister for PNG Information, Communication and Technology, Timothy Masiu, says the aim of the dialogue is to forge unity and collaboration.

"Our Nations, diverse and unique, are bound by common threads of challenges, opportunities and Aspirations. Through the medium of digital technologies, we posses the means to bridge divides, create opportunities, and amplify our collective voice on the global stage.

"Through the Pacific ICT Ministerial Dialogue, we have the opportunity to chart a path towards a digitally connected Pacific,” said Masiu.

The two-day dialogue will end tomorrow, 29th of August, 2023.

"Our Prime Minister's call to align with the Pacific Island forum's overarching vision of leaving no one behind echoes the very core of our policies and strategies. It rests upon collective shoulders to guarantee that digital transformation we embark upon is genuinely all-encompassing, enriching the lives of each and every citizen and community,” said Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso during this morning's opening remarks.

The dialogue has now gone into sessions of Policy statements, multilateral context, current status of ICT Development and embracing digital transformation in the pacific and end sessions with a Lagatoi Declaration on Digital transformation in the Pacific.