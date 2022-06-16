Pacific Groups Slams WTO Deal

In a statement released yesterday, the PANG issued their assessments of the Fisheries text at 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) and highlighting their concerns.

Campaigner Adam Wolfenden said, “Unfortunately, the changes do not address the concerns of the Pacific, the current text of the agreement threatens the ability of island nations to manage their own fish stocks among other things.”

The latest Chair's text that has been sent to Ministers for consideration at MC12, offers some slight improvements however, the fundamental imbalances in the text remain, leaving developing countries and small-island states with the disproportionate burdens of the outcome.

The fisheries subsidies negotiations are coming at a time of great contestation for the shape and future direction of the WTO.

This implores Members to ensure that precedents are not being set in the negotiations that will undermine future processes and long hard fought for flexibilities by developing countries.

The PANG with Civil Society Organisations and island nations are calling on the WTO to be fair to the Pacific and its people.

“It is better to walk away with no deal than to have a bad deal. Our children and the future prosperity of the Pacific demands that of us.

“We are urging the media to unite as Pacific Islanders and lobby for fair treatment.”

“As we have said before, a no-deal is better than a bad deal. What we have right now is a bad deal for the Pacific, owners of the majority of the world's fishing stocks,” said Wolfenden.

The PANG stated that the recently submitted Chair's text for Ministers to consider remains fundamentally flawed and in favour of those countries with large capacity for subsidising and reporting.

“Its failure to target those most historically responsible for overfishing is ensuring that the burdens of the agreement are being carried by those least responsible.

“The highly qualified and restrictive application of SDT will not only make it out of reach for many countries within this agreement but will further support efforts by some developed country members to water down SDT in the WTO.

He said, “Finally the lack of commitments on technical assistance and capacity building represents a failure to ensure that developing countries and LDCs are able to meet the burdens of this text, instead we will see resources being diverted from elsewhere.

“This text fails the mandate and it is encouraged to be rejected.”