Pacific governments called to reject Japan’s plans

He called on the Government to take the lead and reject the Japanese offer outright.

Mr Lelang said the Pacific was not new to nuclear testing having experienced that in the 1950s and 60s and the effects of that on our people in these countries due to radiation is well documented.

He added that the hazardous impact of nuclear waste in terms of radioactive materials can last thousands of years.

“These do not break-down that easily. If the Fukushima nuclear waste was harmless to the environment and on people's lives, then why was it that the Japanese Government cannot dispose of it in the Sea of Japan?” asked Mr Lelang.

“We know the Japanese Government cannot do that because of the Sashimi and the Sushi industry; but they can come and dump it in our oceans without considering the long-term exposure to our people.”

The Opposition Leader called on the Prime Minister and the National Executive Council to take a clear decision and reject the proposal by the Government of Japan to dump their nuclear waste in the Pacific ocean.

Lelang state; “We know so little about nuclear waste materials and how safe they are and these uncertainties will continue to be with us over decades and centuries.”

The Opposition Leader said it was likely that the International Atomic Energy Agency, will report that the nuclear waste would not be hazardous for Pacific Island nations, or that the radiation is not high enough to pose any direct risk to human life.

That does not mean the nuclear waste is free of radioactive materials.

Lelang said he is concerned about the long-term risk exposure of our people to this nuclear radioactive waste, on our food chain and on the future of our fisheries and marine export industries.