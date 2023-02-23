Pacific’s future in the hands of PNG and Fiji: PM Marape

As he acknowledged the warm hospitality, PM Marape assured PM Rabuka that he had Papua New Guinean’s support both as Prime Minister and current Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum.

“Much of the Pacific’s future is in the hands of both PNG and Fiji,” said PM Marape as he reflected on the relationship between both countries forged by their great leaders Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara and Great Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, which both countries enjoy today.

Both great leaders were honoured in a friendly Golf match, the “Ratu Mara-Somare” Cup.

Bilateral discussions which took place earlier that day (Tuesday 21 February) included the welfare of workers undergoing labour mobility programmes, raised by PM Rabuka, and fisheries and conservation of marine resources.

PM Rabuka stressed on the importance of addressing and ratifying World Trade Organisation (WTO) fisheries subsidies. He called on PNG’s advocacy and support.

The WTO reached an agreement on fisheries subsidies at its 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) held on 17 June 2022. The text includes a ban on subsidies for three types of fisheries: fisheries engaged in illegal, unreported or unregulated (IUU) fishing, fisheries targeting overfished stocks, and fisheries in the 'unregulated' high seas (i.e. international waters where fishing is not yet managed by an intergovernmental organisation).

Further restrictions on capacity-enhancing subsidies were not included in the final text as WTO members could not agree on the relevant exemptions for developing countries.

The WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, adopted at the 2022 MC12, marks a major step forward for ocean sustainability by prohibiting harmful fisheries subsidies, which are a key factor in the widespread depletion of the world’s fish stocks.

For the Agreement to become operational, two-thirds of members have to deposit their “instruments of acceptance” with the WTO.

“We own the largest oceans and air space in the face of planet earth,” said PM Marape. “Our fisheries resources are being exploited illegally; hence, WTO must uphold the benefits and rights of developing nations. In terms of the MSG Free Trade Agreement, the Prime Minister said for PNG to look into that during the course of the year.”

Prime Minister Marape returned from Fiji yesterday (Wednesday 22 February) to prepare to travel to Gabon in Africa, for the International Forest and Climate Conference.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Justin Tkatchenko remained in Fiji to continue the rest of the PM’s engagements including attending the PIF Special Leaders Retreat in Nadi. The key focus of this meet is the Operationalisation of the Suva Agreement and progress updates on the safety measures taken to safely discharge the Fukushima ALPS treated nuclear waste water into the Pacific Ocean.