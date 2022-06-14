Pacific’s fish stocks at risk

The agreement could unfairly impact fishing industries in the Pacific. The conference started on Sunday 12 June, in Geneva.

Pacific Network on Globalisation (PANG) Campaigner Adam Wolfenden said from Geneva that the proposed WTO agreement, which targets Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing subsidies has also conveniently failed to address those most responsible for the problem- the bigger countries that have contributed to overfishing and declining global fish stocks.

The WTO proposed agreement aims to restrict fishing subsidies, a major contributor to overfishing with some exceptions for developing countries and least developed countries who depend on fish export earnings. This mandate was given to the WTO by leaders through the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14.6.

However, Wolfenden says the WTO is on track to fail that mandate due to changes in the text of the agreement.

“Those most responsible for overfishing and over-subsidisation are not being held accountable within the text of the agreement,” Wolfenden said.

“There is no specific recognition of historical responsibility for the global state of fisheries stocks, and no attempts to assign actions accordingly to those people who created these problems. We have seen decades of subsidisation from industrial fishing nations and their fleets, but they are not being held to account within these negotiations and within the Chair's texts.”

The text before Ministers contains prohibitions for subsidies for fishing overfished stocks as well as subsidies that contribute to overfishing and overcapacity. However these are allowed if the stocks being fished are demonstrated to be managed at a biologically sustainable measure. It is up to each country to notify the WTO of its conservation measures if it wants to provide such subsidies.

“By requiring Members to demonstrate their conservation and management measures it allows other members to question them and challenge them. The Pacific Islands have seen numerous challenges to their management measures from developed fishing nations and this will provide them with an enforceable mechanism to do so again.

“This undermines Pacific sovereignty and all the hard work Pacific Island countries have done to manage fish stocks,” Wolfenden continued.