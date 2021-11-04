Oxygen Concentrators For Care Centre

Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp handed the equipment to St John, PMGH and the National Capital District Provincial Health Authority during his visit to the Taurama Aquatic Centre this morning.

“Oxygen keeps people alive and oxygen concentrators are key equipment for hospitals in helping patients to recover from COVID-19.

Australia has supplied more than 240 additional oxygen concentrators to help PNG clinicians provide life-saving care. Twenty-five of these have been delivered to this facility today,” Mr Philp said.

The oxygen concentrators and other medical and humanitarian supplies have been delivered to health facilities across PNG through a partnership between the Australian and PNG Defence Forces.

St John Ambulance CEO, Matt Cannon said: “These 25 oxygen concentrators will greatly boost our shared capacity to care for COVID patients that are dependent on oxygen at the TAC Nightingale COVID centre.

“This support from the Australian Government has come at a much needed point in this crisis - we are at the peak of covid19 surge here in Port Moresby, and are starting to see surges in other parts of Papua New Guinea. Sadly, we will continue to have waves of COVID -19, while the majority of our population remains unvaccinated”.