Over K25m Remitted To Schools

Minister Uguro said out of the K486.3 million allocated for this year, K268.5 million has been released so far, from which K248.4 million has been paid to schools, while K217.7 million is still outstanding for Terms 3 & 4.

A total payment of K20 million is being processed for secondary and vocational schools.

“I want to remind all the schools and their administrations once again to use the money wisely and spend only on priority areas that will improve the quality of teaching and learning in their school.

“I thank the Government for continuing to honour its commitment by making funds available to pay the schools despite the difficult economic situation the country is facing,” Minister Uguro said.