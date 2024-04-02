Over K10m for disaster relief in Sepik

People along the Sepik were hit hard by the swelling of the river caused by continuous rains. It flooded homes and food gardens. On Sunday 24 March, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the province 38 kilometres from Ambunti government station.

At Pagwi on Sunday, PM Marape conveyed his sympathies to the victims, and said K2 million is being released by treasury for immediate relief assistance, while the East Sepik Provincial Government completes its full report on the impact of the disaster.

On top of the K2 million-disaster relief package, over K10 million in total is being distributed to all districts and local level government areas affected; Wosera-Gawi (K2 million); Angoram (K2 million); Ambunti- Drekikir (K1 million); Yangoru-Saussia (K1 million); Wewak DDA (K1 million); Maprik Urban LLG (K500,000); Gawi LLG (K500,000); and Vanimo DDA and Nuku DDA in Sandaun Province get K1 million each.

PM Marape urged all Sepik Members of Parliament and the provincial government to work together with the National Government to address this matter natural calamity.