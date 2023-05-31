Over 78K to sit for exams

Education Secretary, Dr Uke Kombra is calling on all the citizens to support and abide by the fair administration of exams.

In a media statement released yesterday, Dr. Kombra encouraged all students, and teachers to ensure that the exams are done fairly and to the best of their ability.

Dr. Kombra confirmed that all provinces and schools have received their Exams as per the nomination data received by the Measurement Services Division in Port Moresby.

The Secretary appealed to all schools to have their registration documents sorted with the department’s School Registration Committee, so they can be allowed to sit for the objective examinations.

Students and schools are being warned that there are serious consequences which include non-certification for students, and termination from teaching for teachers. Good results from the exams should be based on hard work.