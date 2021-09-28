Over 700 Kokoda locals vaccinated

The National Department of Health, the Central and Oro provincial health authorities, the SDA Health Services and UNICEF, with support from the Australian government through the Kokoda Initiative, are ensuring COVID-19 vaccine doses are rolled out to Kokoda Track communities.

The rollout forms part of the shared commitment by both the PNG and Australian governments to protect the health of communities in the Kokoda Track region, in recognition of Kokoda in forging the bonds and enduring friendship between the two countries.

Firstly, awareness sessions were held to address concerns and counter misinformation, with over 100 community and church leaders, ward councillors, teachers, health workers and village health volunteers.

These community leaders, equipped with educational materials, including videos, shared information on the benefits of vaccination to address concerns in 63 Kokoda Track catchment area villages through community outreach meetings with families and households.

Efogi-based teacher, William Iga, had initially decided against vaccination because of online misinformation, but changed his mind after the awareness session.

“As a teacher I felt it was important because I deal and interact with children,” Iga said. “They come from different homes and I might be a threat to them or vice-versa.

“I decided to screen the video for the SDA church members to see and I can talk to them about the importance of the vaccine, which will hopefully convince many to be vaccinated.”

Depo Ward councillor, Billy Iwai, who was infected and has recovered from COVID-19, chose to be vaccinated at the Sogeri session.

“As a leader in the community I must be vaccinated first before I speak to my community so that they must know and follow what their leader has done,” Iwai stated.

“I am the first to be vaccinated in the community, as well as the first in my family.”

The vaccine rollout is being delivered as part of ongoing quarterly Kokoda Initiative maternal and child health patrols.

(Health workers and village health volunteers going village to village with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout)