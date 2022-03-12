Over 700 Graduate From DWU

The 40th graduation ceremony had people from all works of lives who were part of the undergraduate program and the full time programs.

Among those who graduated was Correctional Service Commissioner, Steven Pokanis who graduated with Masters in Public Administration and Assistant Commissioner of Police for NCD and Central, Anthony Wagambie Jr (Bachelor in Management)

Police officer, Constable Xavier Bowi, a fulltime student also graduated with a Bachelor in Business Management.

The Divine Word University President, Fr. Professor Philip Gibbs, while speaking at the graduation congratulated those who graduated.

He told graduates, “It was a well-deserved success and for some of them, it was a dream come true after going through sleepless nights, managing their time to make sure they complete their work on time. There were also days that the students think they will make it through or not but their determination persistence had now paid off.

“We’ve come today (yesterday), not just to celebrate your achievement, but to celebrate who you are. Many of you had been with us for four years, some longer. It has been our joy to watch you grow and achieve so much in the time. We are sending you out now to be agents of change here in Papua New Guinea and beyond.”

Fr. Professor Gibbs said in the Divine Word University Charter, we read, “Let the community of the institution, therefore be an authentic model for national unity in Papua New Guinea because the Christian philosophy that all people are equal as sons and daughters of God is, perhaps the only philosophy which can unite the diverse culture of Papua New Guinea.

Students were also recognized with special awards in different categories from leadership roles to top academic performances.

Radio Journalist, Priscilla Joanne Waikaidi, also a full time student who graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Communications Arts (Journalism) received a silver medal for scoring the highest GPA of 4.38.

Three other students also received silver medals while four others received bronze medals.