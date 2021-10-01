Over 600 Trees Planted

Team leaders of Active City Youth Development Program, Kathy Kiage and Judy Bomai visited the Nature Park nursery today to collect an additional 320 trees to plant along the Hohola Freeway and Kaugere, after successfully planting more than 600 trees around various sites in the city recently.

As an action towards the Cities4Forests declaration signed by the NCD Governor, Powes Parkop during World Environment Day celebrations this year. The declaration aims to make Port Moresby a greener city in the fight against global warming and climate change and Port Moresby Nature Park is honoured to continue this partnership.

Trees are a crucial part of positive environmental action. Trees are important because they are nature’s way of ‘locking in’ carbon. Planting more trees, and protecting the ones we have, are two of the most powerful ways to combat climate change and preserve our planet.

Ms Kiage said: “The volunteers have been actively planting trees around NCD and are happy to see them thrive with the recent rains.”

The team has successfully planted trees along the new Morata-Gerehu freeway and are looking forward to a special program with Governor Parkop and Bomana Prison inmates, where they will be planting 200 trees along the Independence Boulevard.

Port Moresby Nature Park’s nursery team are enthusiastic about the outcome of the Trees4Life initiative, giving the team greater purpose being providers of all the tree seedlings that would be planted around NCD.

The ‘Trees for Life’ initiative is supported by the global NGO Cities 4Forests and One Tree Planted, Sir Brian Bell Foundation, the British High Commission, Rotary Club of Port Moresby and Skal Port Moresby.

With continuous environmental issues affecting many societies today, the work of Port Moresby Nature Park will be even more important as we advocate, protect and conserve PNG’s Wildlife and Natural Environment.