Over 400 staff jobless

“What is the point of celebrating Independence when ordinary citizens are ostracised for exercising their democratic rights?” This was the sentiment shared by Henry Nairos and his peers who were forced out of their jobs because of the “No jab, no job” policy.

It has been two weeks since the August 31st standoff between Mainland Holdings Ltd staff and management over the “No jab, no job” policy.

Over 400 former staff of MHL are now without jobs. Those who had been residing within company premises have moved their families to the settlements and their children are absent from classes because they have no bus fare.

Henry Nairos, who lives at Gabensis, worked at the Gabensis commercial layer farm for 23 years.

He moved his wife and five children to a relative’s house while he commutes to and from Lae city to get his things in order, which has proven to be a costly exercise.

“Na ol liklik kago blo mi, mi rausim na mi go putim lo haus blo ol wantok ya, mi pilim osem disla tu em no orait lo mi,” he said. (I have moved my few belongings to a relative’s house even though I am not ok with this.)

“Mi pilim olsem laif em hat na mi gat tingting olsem mi mas kam bek gen lo wok. (I feel that life is hard and I need to come back to work.)

“Mi gat houp olsem bai mi kam bek gen lo wok na lukautim meri, pikinini blo mi. Mi no giv ap. Maski bas fe em K5 lo kam lo hia, mi stragol yet na go kam lo pait lo raits blo mi.” (I still have hope that I will return to work and look after my wife and children. I haven’t given up. Even though it costs me K5 to come here, I struggle to commute back and forth to fight for my rights.)

Nairos wants to celebrate PNG’s 46th Independence but his current situation has placed a great strain on finances.

“Mi go bek lo haus em nogat kaikai tu,” he said. “Hau bai mi selebreitim disla Indipendens sapos mi nogat wanpla koins stap lo poket blo mi? Em had nau.” (There’s no food when I return home. How can I celebrate when I do not have money? It’s hard.)

Following their termination, the former staff have formed a committee and enlisted the public solicitor’s assistance, where a letter of demand was presented to the MHL CEO on Thursday September 9th.

The demands were for MHL to cease the termination of staff immediately, reinstate all employees terminated under the ‘no jab, no job’ policy with full pay from the date of termination, not take actions against employees who have raised their concerns through the Office of the Public Solicitor or other agencies, and initiate compensation packages for those who have taken the jab in fear of losing their jobs.

The deadline for the company’s response lapsed on Friday, September 10th, with no word from management.

The committee is currently in dialogue with the Office of the Public Solicitor to strategise on their next course of action.

(Henry Nairos speaking to media yesterday afternoon)