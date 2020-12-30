Over 300 patients treated in Kiunga outreach

As part of Diwai Pharmaceuticals Limited’s (DPHL) corporate social responsibility to the community, a team of five staff from Tabubil Private Hospital were engaged from November 30 to December 4.

The team, consisting of staff from the Eye, Dental and Obstetrics & Gynaecology (O&G) clinics, aimed to extend health services to those who have not been able to access proper medical care due to COVID-19 restrictions since March 2020.

During the outreach, 131 eye patients, 156 dental patients and 86 gynaecology patients from Kiunga town and the nearby communities were treated.

The team leader and doctor specialised in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dr Derrick Bintol, said: “Kiunga hospital is in dire need of proper medical services, especially in the area of gynaecology.”

Dr Bintol, with the assistance of the theatre staff in Kiunga, performed four major operations and 3 minor ones. This included a vacuum extraction on a mother who had prolonged second stage of labour.

The director for medical services, Dr Siloru Tamilong, outlined that it was mandatory to carry out integrated medical outreach programs as not everyone can easily access basic health services.

“It also provides our health workers an opportunity to be motivated and appreciate their skills and identify what more they can do for the community on the next visit,” Dr Tamilong stated.

(Patients waiting to be seen at the Kiunga Hospital)