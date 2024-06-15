Over 200 teams set for walk against corruption

The Walk Against Corruption is Transparency International PNG’s major fundraising event that has resumed after the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, where large gatherings were restricted.

By 1pm yesterday (Friday), 219 teams in both Lae and Port Moresby registered for the walk under the five different categories of corporate and government agencies, schools, families, SMEs and civil society organisations.

“For Lae, no SME has registered while 21 corporate teams have registered, 20 school teams have registered and 1 civil society organisation has registered, and that’s YWCA,” said TIPNG's deputy director – communications, Yvonne Ngutlick.

“The total amount raised in Lae is K46,500.

“The total number of registered teams in Port Moresby is 177. We have 85 teams from corporate organisations and government departments, school teams are 49, families that have registered are 28 and civil society organisations or NGOs are 15.

“The total amount that has been raised in Port Moresby is K190,000.

“Our target is K200,000 and so far, we’ve raised K236,500. We’ve gone beyond our target but registration is still open until this (Saturday) afternoon.”

For Port Moresby, the walk will start at the Sir John Guise Stadium, and the leader is Cardinal Sir John Ribat, while former Member for Lae, Bart Philemon, is in charge of the Lae walk, and the route starts at the hockey field along Mangola Drive.

Security measures have been taken, with police traffic officers placed along the respective routes of the walk.

“For Lae, additional security will be provided by ESS. In Port Moresby, the Correctional Service and Direct Ordinance Group will be providing additional security.”

Interested teams can register by visiting the Transparency International PNG website.