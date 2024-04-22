Over 140 rice farmers graduate

It was a culmination of 18 weeks of demonstration of transfer of knowledge assessment, and two weeks of intensive training covering four modules on irrigated rice farming at the PNG University of Technology in 2023.

The farmers, who proudly received their certificates in irrigated rice farming, are from 13 provinces, including Morobe, Bougainville and Milne Bay.

Trukai Industries CEO, Alan Preston, acknowledged the graduates for their hard work, and advised them that the Irrigated Rice Farming Certificate was a prerequisite for all upcoming Trukai Industries rice farming programs.

“They’ve gone into Unitech, they’ve spent 2 weeks in the classroom, they’ve run the four modules, learnt from those, they’ve gone back to their various farms, they’ve grown rice in those farms,” said Preston.

“We’ve had technical support and assistance back at the farms and they’ve proven to us that they’ve been fantastic students and are worthy of a graduation event, worthy of the certificate and worthy to be recognised as experts in this field and ready for the next stage.

“We’ve got other stages of learning that we’ve already prepared with Unitech so it’s just a beginning for them and it’s a wonderful beginning that I hope they’re proud of.”

Amongst the 109 farmers present for the graduation, 27 were female rice farmers.

The Australian Consul-General in Lae, Mark Foxe, told the farmers that their mastery of skills needed in their fields will contribute to a stronger and more diverse agricultural workforce.

“Your qualification is indeed a significant achievement for you,” he stated.

“We’re also here today because we know that agriculture is not just another industry in Papua New Guinea. It is a way of life. It’s deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of this nation.

“The people of Papua New Guinea have been farming for thousands of years, developing farming techniques and crop varieties suited to the conditions here.”

Foxe outlined that rice is a staple food for over half of the world’s population, is a major source of nutrition for many people in developing countries, and is also an important crop for small-scale farmers in rural communities as it is relatively easy to grow.

Established in 2022, the Smart Farmer Program has trained more than 340 local rice farmers to date, with the PNG University of Technology conducting three batches in Lae and the Pacific Adventist University training its inaugural first batch in Port Moresby this year.