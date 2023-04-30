Over 1000 graduate at UPNG

The 68th UPNG graduation ended with the School of Medicine & Health Sciences. The theme for graduation was ‘Traversing the Academic Pathway to achieve Personal Success for National and International Recognition’.

The UPNG are expecting representatives of the University doing great things in the world with the use of their degree.

Guest speakers at the graduation were, Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Don Polye; Ambassador of the Peoples’ Republic of China to PNG; Senior Partner from Dentons PNG, Lady Winifred Kamit and Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS Dr. Lino Tom.

So far, celebrations of the graduation have been going well as no sign of tragic incidents nor deaths came from the graduation celebrations.