Over 100 unclaimed bodies at ANGAU

The Morobe Provincial Health Authority is working in consultation with the Lae City Authority to conduct a mass burial for bodies that have been in the ANGAU mortuary for over a month.

CEO of the health authority, Dr Kipas Binga, said the bodies of 90 adults and 29 children are yet to be claimed.

“We will advise when the appropriate date is but we are trying to clear our part,” stated Dr Binga.

“We’ll get a warrant of burial and also putim toksave go aut lo family members for 14 days in the newspaper. Those who think that their relatives have passed on, they can come in and check.”

Dr Binga said after 14 days, they will confirm the list and send it to the Lae City Authority, who will take charge of the mass burial at Second-Seven.

“If all goes well, sometimes this month there should be a time allocated for burial,” added Dr Binga.

“Once all those processes are in place then we’ll have to find someone to come and preside over the bodies; gim ol farewell na respect.”