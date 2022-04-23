Outgoing Gulf PPC Maria Johns makes history

The incoming Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Jeffrey Lemb made this remark early this month at the Hand-Over-Take-Over ceremony of PPC’s post in Kerema, Gulf Province.

Mr Lemb said Superintendent Johns was appointed PPC to Gulf Province out of all the provinces in the country and so the people of Gulf also made history with her whilst she was serving the province.

He said this was a wonderful and remarkable achievement well noted in the constabulary and around the country.

“With very little or no resources at all, Superintendent Johns tried her best to move the province forward in terms of law and order,” he added.

Mr Lemb said his intention for policing in the Gulf Province now is to build the police capacity to a reasonable standard whilst keeping to the basics of policing. He said keeping law and order in the province is everyone’s business.

“It is not for the police alone. Everyone in the province should be advocates of law and order. If they do not then no one would do it for them. I urge everyone to take ownership of keeping law and order and maintain peace in their own little communities and villages.

“Police as a law enforcer will always do their best to crack down on such activities,” he added.

Mr Lemb said police need cooperation from people of the Gulf to provide a happy, prosperous and enjoyable environment in the province.

Deputy Provincial Administration James Hasu thanked outgoing PPC Supt Johns for her efforts. Mr Hasu also thanked the incoming PPC for taking up the challenges and putting his hand up to serve the province.

He assured the PPC that the provincial government is committed to work together and give the necessary support to police to ensure law and order is maintained.