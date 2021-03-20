OTML Suspends Ops

OTML says it is temporarily suspending operations to protect its workforce, communities, and operation from COVID-19.

Operations were temporarily suspended as of Friday, March 19th to stop further transmission of the virus within its operations.

In a statement OTML says the suspension coincides with the PNG Government’s National Isolation Strategy that will be rolled out on Monday, March 22nd. A planned return to normal operations will be determined by the effectiveness of the control measures and when the spread of the virus has been contained.

The Company says the decision to suspend operations signifies OTML’s commitment to the safety, health, and wellbeing of its employees, families, contractors, and host communities and to enable the resumption of operations in a safe, economical and timely manner.

Key measures the Company will be implementing during the suspension include repatriating non-essential personnel to their home provinces and implementing a mass testing program within its workforce.

OTML says during the suspension, some employees will be required to attend to normal work to maintain essential services or for care and maintenance.

Loss in revenue is expected to be in the order of PGK210 million which will directly impact foreign currency in-flows into PNG.

Meanwhile, the Company is currently reviewing options following the Australian Government’s announcement to temporarily stop the fly-in and fly-out of Mine employees living in Australia.

We do not anticipate significant disruption to our operations as a result of the Australian Government’s announcement, however, we are looking at alternative ways to repatriate several of our expatriate employees during the suspension of operations.

The Company had previously announced that it was suspending its international charter flights into Australia after COVID-19 cases were detected in Queensland from international travellers in hotel quarantine. OTML employs directly over 1,800 employees, of which less than 4% are expatriates.

OTML also indicated that it will be liaising with the PNG Government to assist with the procurement and roll-out of the vaccines for OTML employees.