OTML Supports UPNG Geosciences open day

OTML donated K5000 towards UPNG’s Earth Sciences division in hosting the 2023 UPNG Geosciences Open Day, scheduled for October 6th, 2023, at its Waigani Campus in Port Moresby.

The 2023 UPNG Geosciences Open Day marks the second successive year that the Earth Sciences Division is hosting this educational networking event.

OTML Manager Corporate Affairs, Dexter Wagambie, presented a cheque of K5000 to Dr. Joseph Espi, Associate Professor and Head of the Earth Sciences Division, in front of budding geoscientists and staff members.

Dr. Espi, stated, "The last Open Day was held in the late 1990s. In 2022, we had our first Geosciences Open Day, and this year's event will mark the second successive Geosciences Open Day.”

He said “We are immensely grateful to OTML, under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Kedi Ilimbit, for their unwavering support."

Ilimbit expressed his pride in OTML's involvement, stating, "OTML is proud to be part of this milestone, and we look forward to continuing this partnership to inspire the next generation of geoscientists.

The 2023 UPNG Geosciences Open Day promises to be a platform where geoscience enthusiasts, students, and professionals congregate to exchange ideas, showcase research, and inspire the future leaders of the industry.

2023 also holds a special significance for the Earth Sciences Division, as it celebrates its "Golden Jubilee" – 50 years of providing quality, relevant, innovative and progressive geoscience education, research, community services, partnerships and graduates from 1973 to 2023.