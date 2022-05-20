OTML Sign MoU To Develop Trades

The MoU signed recently between OTML’s Major Projects Business Unit and the KTVTC, defines the application and selection processes for the students attending the college.

Under the MoU six students, three male and three female, studying different trades will be selected annually to join the Major Projects Business Unit over the next three years.

The program intends to build local capacity and human resource, and provide a career pathway for the successful applicants. KTVTC Manager, Helen Dupnai, thanked OTML for providing students an avenue to attain on-the-job training.

She was grateful for the partnership which will add significant value to what the students are learning and will provide the selected students the opportunity to gain valuable experience and increase their chances of employment not only at Ok Tedi but elsewhere.

OTML General Manager for Major Projects, Mark Thompson, said although this is a small initiative, he hopes the arrangement will have a great impact in the future.

The implementation of a formal training, development and upskilling program is included as part of the Major Projects execution scope over the next 2 years, which is a very important initiative to realize this mandate” he said.

OTML’s Major Projects team are responsible for implementing key strategic projects such as the Nurumi Crusher which was successfully delivered in December 2020 at a cost of K800 million.

Currently, the Major Projects team are implementing the Process Asset Renewal project worth K750 million which involves the safe and timely refurbishment of the aging plant facilities in Kiunga, Kilometre-59 and Folomian.

The project also includes the replacement of the current flotation and regrind circuit. OTML is undertaking this, and other key strategic projects, to assure life of mine to 2032.