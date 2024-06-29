OTML pledges K20M for flood relief

Previously, OTML and its partners delivered K250,000 worth of basic food supplies to five flood-stricken villages in the Lower Middle Fly region.

The OTML Donations Committee, through the Community Relations & Sustainability (CR&S) Department and the Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF), distributed these supplies. The Sustainable Development Program (SDP) supported the effort with health and well-being assessments in the area.

The initial aid was directed to the Middle Fly villages of Kaviananga, Komovai, Kasa, Levame, and Owa based on assessments by OTML’s CR&S and Environment Departments, OTDF, and SDP, which identified severe impacts on food and water access.

OTML Managing Director and CEO, Kedi Ilimbit, emphasized the company's corporate social responsibility to aid the affected communities. He called on all stakeholders in Western Province to collaborate for immediate relief and long-term solutions.

Prime Minister James Marape, after visiting the flood-affected areas on June 21, pledged K10 million in funding.

Additional commitments include K6 million from the Fly River Provincial Government and various district authorities, K1 million from the National Disaster Office and K500,000 from the Department of Works and Highways.