OTML Patrol and Census update

These programs, the Communications & Consultation Patrol (CC Patrol) and the CMCA Census Update play a crucial role in securing the communities' consent and social license for OTML's operations.

The annual CC Patrol serves as a platform for OTML to share information about its operations, address community queries and concerns, and listen to feedback from the local communities. This helps the company's management to promptly address emerging issues and foster a positive relationship with the communities.

Additionally, during the CC Patrol, CMCA communities, who have been shareholders of the Ok Tedi mine since 2016, receive information about the dividends paid by OTML for the previous year.

The CC Patrol involves various stakeholders, including the Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) and Mineral Resources Development Company (MRDC) with Mineral Resources Community Mine Continuation Agreement (MRCMCA), who participate in conveying information about their programs and projects to the communities and responding to their queries.

The biennial CMCA Census Update is another crucial initiative that includes updating census data by registering new births, confirming bank account details, and handling reported deaths for accurate compensation payments. The locals actively participate by presenting clinic books for new births or reporting deaths during the census.

Michael Miise, Superintendent of Sustainability Planning and CMCA, emphasized the importance of collaborating with stakeholders in running these programs, creating an open dialogue, and addressing issues directly within the villages. He expressed his appreciation for the positive support and cooperation received from the communities.

The CC Patrol and Census Update were conducted from April 28th to July 12th, covering the CMCA Regions in the following order: Kiwaba, Dudi, Manawete, Suki Fly Gogo, and Middle Fly. Prior visits were made to Lower Ok Tedi, North Ok Tedi, and Highway, while the Mine Villages (Mine Lease Area) were covered subsequently.

A total of 158 villages were visited during these initiatives, resulting in an updated population figure of nearly 160,000.