OTML partners with training centre

The signing of this MoU between OTML’s Major Projects Business Unit and KTVTC explains the application and selection processes for students attending the college.

Under the MoU, six students, three male and three female, studying different trades will be selected annually to join the Major Projects Business Unit over the next three years.

The aim of the program is to build local capacity and human resource, and provide a career pathway for the successful applicants.

KTVTC Manager, Helen Dupnai, thanked OTML for providing students an avenue to attain on-the-job training.

“We are grateful for this partnership that will add significant value to what the students are learning here and this will provide the selected students the opportunity to gain valuable experience and increase their chances of employment not only at Ok Tedi but elsewhere,” she said.

OTML General Manager for Major Projects, Mark Thompson, said although the initiative may be small he hopes the arrangement will have a great impact in the future.

“OTML’s mandate or requirement is for us to leave behind a positive legacy. The implementation of a formal training, development and upskilling program is included as part of the Major Projects execution scope over the next 2 years, which is a very important initiative to realise this mandate,” he said.

This Major Projects team is responsible for implementing key strategic projects like the Nurumi Crusher which they successfully delivered in December 2020 at a cost of K800 million.

The team are currently implementing the Process Asset Renewal (PAR) project worth K750 million. It involves the safe and timely refurbishment of the aging plant facilities in Kiunga, Kilometre-59 and Folomian. The project includes the replacement of the current flotation and regrind circuit.