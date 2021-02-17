OTML maintains stringent COVID-19 screening

The mining company issued this statement today, following rumours that some of its employees had contracted the coronavirus while on a business engagement in Port Moresby.

The Company dismissed the rumours, adding that its employees on business trips are also accorded the same testing and screening process prior to, and after their trips.

“OTML has established Entry Points Centres (EPCs) in Port Moresby where employees returning from break are quarantined and tested for COVID-19. Those with negative test results are allowed to travel to site on the OTML Charter,” it stated.

“Those tested positive remain in quarantine to recover and will only be allowed to return to work after a negative test.”

Since last year OTML has conducted nearly 10,000 tests at the Port Moresby EPCs, with only 2 positive cases recorded with no symptoms.

In both cases, the employees were returning to work after taking their field break.

“Our control measures are currently working, and we are continually reviewing the measures to manage the risk especially with the increase in positive cases being reported across the country.”