OTML hosts North Queensland Cowboys

The delegation visited Kiunga and Tabubil from May 26 to 29, 2024.

Gavin Cooper, Head of Commercial Partnerships at the North Queensland Cowboys, alongside Shellie Long, a PNG Orchid, and Robert Derby, a PNG Kumul, led the visit as part of an ongoing strategic partnership aimed at fostering positive behavior change in the community.

This visit followed last year's successful engagement with Cooper and Michael Morgan.

During their stay, the Cowboys' representatives visited several schools, including Montfort Primary School, St Gabriel Technical Secondary School, Kiunga Secondary School, Kiunga Town Primary School, Tabubil Primary School, and Tabubil Secondary School.

They also toured the Kiunga Port Facility, Mine & Mill Operations, and the General Ward of Tabubil Hospital.

At the schools, Cooper, Long, and Derby emphasized the importance of education, healthy lifestyles, informed decision-making, and respect for elders and peers. They also distributed Cowboys merchandise to the students.

Reflecting on their visit, Cooper expressed admiration for the scale of OTML's operations, while Long and Derby appreciated the enriching experience and expressed interest in future visits.

OTML’s Strategic Business Plan includes a Life of Mine (LOM) Extension to 2050, projecting over K30 billion in social benefits through taxes, royalties, and dividends.

OTML Managing Director and CEO, Kedi Ilimbit, highlighted the company's commitment to driving positive behavioral change and nurturing future leaders.

"By leveraging the influence of rugby league icons like Cooper, Long, and Derby, OTML aims to empower our children, youths, and community to aspire towards excellence, creating a generation of upstanding citizens poised to make meaningful contributions to their communities, Western Province, and the country," said Ilimbit.