OTML Donates to Disaster-Affected Provinces

The donation comes after East Sepik faced devastating floods and a 6.9 magnitude earthquake, leading to significant destruction along the Sepik River. Similarly, Chimbu Province experienced severe landslides and flooding due to the same earthquake and heavy rainfall, resulting in extensive damage to homes, crops, and critical infrastructure.

These catastrophic events have led to multiple fatalities, left many missing, and rendered thousands homeless, lacking necessities such as food and safe water.

OTML’s Managing Director and chief executive officer, Kedi Ilimbit, visited Wewak on April 24 to present the funds to Acting Provincial Administrator, Alphonse Kami. The presentation was witnessed by Provincial Disaster Manager, Derek Warakai and other officials.

The following day, OTML’s General Manager of Social Performance & Sustainability, Jesse Pile, delivered the company’s contribution to the Chimbu Provincial Government. Governor Noah Kool, Deputy Governor Anton Kua, and other key administrators and community representatives were present to accept the assistance.

Mr Ilimbit emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting the communities impacted by these disasters.

“As a PNG-owned entity, it's our responsibility to assist in the relief and recovery of our people in East Sepik and Chimbu provinces. Our efforts aim to provide immediate aid, offering hope and facilitating the rebuilding of the devastated communities."